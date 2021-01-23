https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/jack-ma-chinas-superstar-billionaire-rreappears-long-absence/

(NEW AMERICAN) – Today’s strutting peacock, tomorrow’s feather duster. Over the past several years, Jack Ma has been China’s superstar “capitalist” and a strutting peacock on the world stage. The founder and recently retired executive chairman of the e-commerce/technology conglomerate Alibaba Group, Jack Ma was rated by Bloomberg in January 2021 as the 25th richest person in the world with a net worth of $53.9 billion. Forbes puts his worth higher, at $61.6 billion. The 56-year-old Jack Ma is China’s premier rags-to-riches story and the global business celebrity who has led China’s re-imaging and modernization of its business models and global outreach. He dines with royalty, presidents, prime ministers, and business titans. He is famous for his elaborately staged imitations of Michael Jackson’s dance numbers.

However, even though Ma is reportedly the wealthiest and most widely recognized person in China — and the boss to over 100,000 employees — Chinese President Xi Jinping (who is also General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party, CCP) decided to show him who is the Capo di tutti capi, the real boss of bosses.

Read the full story ›

