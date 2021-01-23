https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/joe-biden-releases-the-kraken-14195-mostly-criminal-illegals-to-be-set-free-immediately/

ICE Agents Ordered to Free All Illegal Aliens in Custody — ‘Release Them All’

“As of midnight tonight, stop all removals. This includes Mexican bus runs, charter flights and commercial removals until further notice … all cases are to be considered. Release them all, immediately. No sponsor available is not acceptable any longer,” the email read.

It is unclear if ICE is currently carrying out the mass release of all 14,195 detainees in its custody, 71.45 percent of whom are convicted criminals or have pending criminal charges. These detainees are currently held in approximately 138 facilities across the United States.

ICE has halted all deportations, regardless of the criminal convictions of an illegal alien, as a result of Biden’s executive order stopping removals for at least 100 days. The initiative is a long-term goal of the open borders lobby.