https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/joe-biden-violated-geneva-convention-on-his-first-day-in-office/
About The Author
Related Posts
Commie Kaepernick and Jack Dorsey…
January 9, 2021
Kushner stopped Trump from joining Parler and Gab…
January 14, 2021
Globalists rejoice under Biden…
November 30, 2020
Physician is seriously pissed off…
December 4, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy