https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/23/joe-concha-notes-the-biden-harris-weekend-schedule-looks-much-like-the-campaign-did/

A new administration has been in place at the White House as of about noon on Wednesday, but the first weekend for the new president and VP is going to be rather quiet as far as the public schedules go:

NEW – On days 3 and 4 after taking office with “multiple crises” underway, Vice President Harris has an empty schedule. President Biden only meets with advisors until the afternoon today before nothing until Monday (The Hill) — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) January 23, 2021

The Hill’s Joe Concha couldn’t help but notice some pre-election similarities:

Vice President Harris has nothing on her schedule today or tomorrow while President Biden only meets with advisors until this afternoon before nothing until Monday. Looks much like the campaign, but these are actually days 3 and 4 on the job. — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) January 23, 2021

And don’t bother with But Trump golfs. New leaders have been elected. The focus is on them now. — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) January 23, 2021

Maybe they’re huddling up to develop that plan to shut down the virus that Biden promised he had but obviously doesn’t?

They 👏 Don’t 👏 Know 👏 What 👏 They’re 👏 Doinghttps://t.co/sO27L3Rlo6 — Cassandra (@CassyWearsHeels) January 23, 2021

The more they don’t “work” the better off we are. https://t.co/dcsLMrTUy9 — Anonymous (@namerankssn) January 23, 2021

That’s a solid point.

