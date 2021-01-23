https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/just-legendary-talk-show-host-larry-king-dies-87/

Larry King, a legendary talk show host and broadcaster has died.

King was 87 years old.

His son, Chance, made the announcement on his verified Facebook account but did not disclose the cause of death although King suffered from various health issues over the years.

“With profound sadness, Ora Media announces the death of our co-founder, host and friend Larry King, who passed away this morning at age 87 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles,” the statement said.

TRENDING: In Text Messages, Biden Voters Already Regret Their Vote

“For 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry’s many thousands of interviews, awards, and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster.”

Larry King hosted “Larry King Live” on CNN for decades and retired in 2010.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

