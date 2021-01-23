https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/katie-couric-has-already-lost-permanent-gig-at-jeopardy-paragraph-9/
About The Author
Related Posts
Stay classy, BLM…
January 19, 2021
Walmart twitter account calls Josh Hawley ‘sore loser’…
December 30, 2020
Round 2… This Tucker smackdown of Jill Biden is pretty glorious… Reads her doctoral dissertation on air…
December 18, 2020
Kamala stole her cringeworthy ‘fweedom’ story…
January 5, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy