https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/lawmaker-proposes-dolly-parton-statue-on-nashville-capitol-grounds/

(YAHOO.COM) – A statue of country music legend Dolly Parton could seen be on the Capitol grounds in Nashville, Tenn. — that is, if Democratic Rep. John Mark Windle has anything to say about it.

On Tuesday, Windle introduced a bill calling for, “the commissioning of a statue of Dolly Parton, to recognize her for all that she has contributed to this state.” According to the bill, the statue would “be located on the capitol grounds facing in the direction of the Ryman Auditorium,” where the 74-year-old “Jolene” singer and songwriter has performed throughout her career.

“It’s just sacred ground to me,” Parton, 74, said of the venue in 2017. “It’s like going home. It feels like your family; it feels like your mama and your daddy and your whole family’s just surrounding you. I just have a feeling in here that I don’t get anywhere else.”

Read the full story ›

The post Lawmaker proposes Dolly Parton statue on Nashville Capitol grounds appeared first on WND.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

