Joe Biden took office on Wednesday, and Dr. Fauci apparently finally feels free to be himself now, as evidenced by what he told Rachel Maddow on MSNBC:

Fauci gushing over Maddow: “I’ve been wanting to come on your show for months and months. You’ve been asking me to come on your show for months and months, & it’s just gotten blocked. Let’s call it what it is. It just got blocked b/c they didn’t like the way you handle things.” pic.twitter.com/6Nj8zCstBi — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 23, 2021

FULL QUOTE (including a cleaned up version of the excerpt above) pic.twitter.com/60ZsW0oqhJ — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 23, 2021

“They didn’t like the way you handle things” obviously refers to the Trump administration’s position on not wanting Fauci to lend credence to the MSNBC host who helped push “Russia collusion” for years.

This is a really good way to sew public trust right now. Have a career bureaucrat go on television and complain that he couldn’t go on a partisan television show. — bartleby (@ElderBartleby) January 23, 2021

In the name of “science”!

Letting it all hang out, eh? https://t.co/vXr6GC1LFQ — NewsBusters (@newsbusters) January 23, 2021

Among the top 5 mistakes of the Trump presidency is not firing this psychopath. https://t.co/RMqearuOrI — Independent Fact Checker SiggmaK (@Siggmak) January 23, 2021

Surely Team Biden won’t “block” him from going on Tucker… https://t.co/Vrl1UQI7pm — Larry O’Connor (@LarryOConnor) January 23, 2021

Fauci might actually block himself if it came to that.

