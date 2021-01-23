https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/23/letting-it-all-hang-out-eh-dr-fauci-tells-rachel-maddow-hes-glad-to-finally-be-free-to-go-on-her-show/

Joe Biden took office on Wednesday, and Dr. Fauci apparently finally feels free to be himself now, as evidenced by what he told Rachel Maddow on MSNBC:

“They didn’t like the way you handle things” obviously refers to the Trump administration’s position on not wanting Fauci to lend credence to the MSNBC host who helped push “Russia collusion” for years.

In the name of “science”!

Fauci might actually block himself if it came to that.

