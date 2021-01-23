https://www.oann.com/macron-vows-to-crack-down-on-child-sexual-violence/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=macron-vows-to-crack-down-on-child-sexual-violence

French President Emmanuel Macron (Photo by YOAN VALAT/AFP via Getty Images)

UPDATED 6:15 PM PT – Saturday, January 23, 2021

French President Emmanuel Macron vows to crack down on child abuse throughout the country.

In a press conference Saturday, Macron said the country needs to better adapt its laws to protect children from sexual violence.

His sentiments follow the publication of a book, which accused a top french politician of abusing his step-son, and a national social media campaign against the issue.

This photograph shows the book “La familia grande” written by Camille Kouchner, pictured on January 5, 2021, in Paris. – Accused of incest on one of his step-sons in this book to be published on January 07, 2021, renowned French political scientist Olivier Duhamel announced on January 4, he would end all of his functions, including that of president of the National Political Science Foundation (FNSP).  (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

Macron added that France had already tightened its restrictions against incest, improved the vetting process of those working with children and would now be offering improved counseling services for victims.

“I would just like to tell you: We are there, we listen to you, we believe you and you will never be alone again,” Macron stated.

According to a recent study by the World Health Organization, 20 percent of women and one in thirteen men said they were sexually abused before the age of 18.

