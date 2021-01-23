https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/mega-millions-1-billion-jackpot-3rd-largest-u-s-history/

(USA TODAY) – If you purchased a Mega Millions ticket from Michigan, pay close attention.

The $1 billion jackpot-winning Mega Millions ticket, the third-largest lottery prize in U.S. history, was sold in Michigan, according to the Mega Millions website. Friday’s winning numbers were 4, 26, 42, 50, 60 and Mega Ball 24.

The Mega Millions top prize had been growing since Sept. 15, when a winning ticket was sold in Wisconsin.

