Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Sunday he is suffering from a mild case of COVID-19 and isolating at home.

“I regret to inform you that I am infected with COVID-19,” Lopez Obrador said in a tweet. “The symptoms are mild but I am already under medical treatment. As always, I am optimistic. We will all move forward.”

Lopez Obrador, 67, named Interior Secretary Olga Sánchez Cordero to temporarily act as president while he recovers.

Lopez Obrador seldom has worn a mask in public, traveled regularly during the pandemic and has resisted locking down Mexico’s economy.

His country has reported nearly 150,000 COVID-19 deaths and more than 1.7 million infections, The Associated Press reported.

