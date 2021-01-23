https://justthenews.com/accountability/media/ny-times-editor-fired-after-claiming-have-chills-watching-bidens-plane-land

An editor with the New York Times is out at the newspaper after she reported having “chills” watching Joe Biden’s airplane land ahead of his inauguration.

Lauren Wolfe, an editor of the Times’s Live section, tweeted on Tuesday that she got “chills” watching Biden’s plane arrive at Joint Field Andrews the day before he was inaugurated into the office of the presidency.

She also slammed the Trump administration for what she claimed was the “pettiness” of “not sending a military plane to bring [Biden] to DC as is tradition,” though Biden reportedly chose to take his own plane rather than one from the government.

Wolfe’s contract with the Times was subsequently cancelled, according to media reports.

Numerous media figures have been observed gushing positively over the newly minted Biden administration, a sharp contrast to the hostile treatment Trump received from the press for many years.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

