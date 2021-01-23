https://thepostmillennial.com/nearly-half-of-portland-antifa-inauguration-day-riot-arrestees-were-arrested-at-riots-last-year

Many of the suspects charged at the Inauguration Day Black Lives Matter-Antifa riots in Portland, Ore. on Wednesday were previously arrested and released at other riots throughout 2020.

On Jan. 20, BLM-Antifa rioted in Portland in coordination with other pre-announced Antifa-themed violent protests in Seattle and Denver.

Around 150 Antifa dressed in black first rallied in the afternoon at Revolution Hall in southeast Portland behind banners that read, “WE DON’T WANT BIDEN—WE WANT REVENGE,” “WE ARE UNGOVERNABLE” and “A NEW WORLD FROM THE ASHES.” The banners were accompanied with symbols of communism, anarchism, a Kalashnikov rifle and the Iron Front logo.

Antifa then marched unimpeded to the headquarters of the Democratic Party of Oregon where they proceeded to smash windows one-by-one using hammers, batons and other tools. They then pulled dumpsters into the street and started a fire.

On the ground in Portland, Ore. for @townhallcom. A group of Antifa marchers just attacked the city’s Democratic Party office. They broke windows and spray painted the building. Some of them had a hard time breaking the windows. pic.twitter.com/v0PSM7rEvd — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 20, 2021

Responding Portland Police officers made eight arrests and confiscated homemade incendiary devices, knives, batons, a crowbar and pepper spray.

Weapons confiscated from Antifa during the afternoon riot. Photo: Portland Police Bureau

Darrell A. Kimberlin, 31, of Portland, was charged with reckless burning and criminal mischief in the second degree. He was immediately released without bail and his charges were dismissed the following morning by the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office. Kimberlin is an Antifa live streamer who was arrested at a violent Portland protest last September. That charge was also dropped.

Darrell A. Kimberlin, 31, of Portland, has been arrested at multiple violent Antifa protests in Portland

Davis Alan Beeman, 38, of Vancouver, Wash., was charged with felony riot and disorderly conduct in the second degree. He was immediately released without bail and his charges were dropped. Beeman was arrested while driving a blue pickup truck that has been seen at Antifa riots throughout 2020. He was previously arrested at a Portland Antifa riot in August last year and was charged with reckless driving and interfering with a peace officer. Police said in a press statement at the time that a truck associated with the protesters attempted to run over officers. Beeman has pleaded not guilty.

Davis Alan Beeman, 38, of Vancouver, Wash., has been arrested at multiple violent Antifa protests in Portland

Kyle Martin Romstad, 22, of Portland, was charged with criminal mischief in the second degree. He was immediately released without bail and his charge was dismissed. Romstad was previously arrested in November 2020 and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a loaded firearm during a small, violent Antifa protest outside the Justice Center. He has pleaded not guilty.

Kyle Martin Romstad, 22, of Portland, has been arrested at multiple violent Antifa protests in Portland

Jean V. Paris, 18, of Albany, Ore. was charged with interfering with an officer, criminal mischief in the second degree and resisting arrest. Paris was immediately released without bail and his charges were dropped.

Alyssa Hartley-Davis, 18, of Albany, Ore., was charged with interfering with an officer and disorderly conduct in the second degree. She was immediately released without bail and her charges were dropped.

Jean V. Paris and Alyssa Hartley-Davis, both of Albany, Ore., were arrested at the Antifa riot on ‘J20’

Though five had their charges immediately dropped over the afternoon riot, three others are being prosecuted by the district attorney for their alleged involvement in destroying the Democratic Party of Oregon headquarters.

Kai-Ave James Douvia, 22, of Portland, is accused of using a pry bar in the attack. He’s charged with felony riot and criminal mischief in the first degree. Douvia was previously arrested in June and November last year at Antifa riots. All of those charges were dropped at the time.

Austin N. Nuchraska, 25, of McMinnville, Ore., is accused of using a baton to shatter at least one window. When he was arrested, police found four Molotov cocktails inside his backpack leaking gasoline. He has been charged with unlawful possession of a destructive device, felony riot and felony criminal mischief in the first degree.

Nicole Aria Rose, 25, of Portland, is accused of breaking windows during the riot. She allegedly hid her identity by wearing a gas mask and all black clothing. Rose’s social media posts show that she was in Seattle’s BLM-Antifa “autonomous zone” last summer.

Austin N. Nuchraska and Nicole Aria Rose are being prosecuted over their alleged involvement in Antifa rioting

Though the mob of Antifa quickly dispersed into the neighborhood around the Democrat headquarters, they later regrouped in southwest Portland around 8 p.m. to launch an attack on the local Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility, a building they have rioted at for nearly five months.

“People in the crowd carried shields, umbrellas, ASP and PR-24 batons and picked up rocks on their way,” reads a press release from Portland Police. “Many people wore gas masks and helmets.”

Federal officers came out of the ICE facility in Portland to disperse the crowd that had assembled outside. After declaring it to be an unlawful assembly, police used tear gas and flashbangs. pic.twitter.com/YntMIB5U6n — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 21, 2021

Federal officers from the Department of Homeland Security responded promptly to Antifa by using flash bangs and tear gas. They were aided by Portland Police, who made additional arrests. They confiscated guns, batons, rocks, fireworks, a knife and other weapons from Antifa.

Trevor Dasaeon Colter, 26, is accused of assaulting police with a projectile during the riot. Prosecutors say he was found in possession of a large knife, ballistic vest, bear mace, a baton and other weapons. He was charged with felony riot, resisting arrest and second-degree disorderly conduct. He was immediately bailed out of jail.

The district attorney’s office announce that so far, only Colter would be prosecuted in the anti-ICE riot. Six others were arrested but had their charges immediately dropped. That includes Justin William Bowen, 25, of Portland, who has been arrested at least three other times at violent Portland BLM-Antifa protests in 2020 but had his charges dropped.

Justin William Bowen, 25, of Portland, has been arrested at four BLM-antifa violent protests since 2020

Another serial riot arrestee is Jovanni Garcia, 24, of Beaverton, Ore. He was charged with assaulting an officer on Wednesday night but was immediately released without bail. He was previously arrested in September last year at a violent protest but those charges were also dropped.

Jovanni Garcia, 24, of Beaverton, Ore., has been arrested at multiple violent BLM-Antifa protests

Theodore A. Matthee-O’Brien, 22, of Portland, was arrested and charged with second-degree disorderly conduct and interfering with a peace officer before having his charges dropped. He was federally charged last year over his alleged role in a riot in July outside a Portland federal courthouse. His case was ultimately dismissed.

Theodore A. Matthee-O’Brien, 22, of Portland, has been arrested at multiple violent BLM-Antifa protests

Gregg Ian Tully, 44, of Portland, was charged with felony riot, reckless endangerment, attempted assault of an officer and second-degree disorderly conduct. Tully was immediately released without bail from jail and had his charges dropped. Tully is the executive director of the Portland-based nonprofit Pan African Sanctuary Alliance. In June last year, he co-authored an essay in the Independent newspaper with celebrity primatologist and UN Messenger of Peace, Jane Goodall. Tully’s nonprofit did not return a request for comment.

Gregg Ian Tully, 44, of Portland, heads the Pan African Sanctuary Alliance nonprofit and was arrested at an Antifa riot

Andre B. Marks, 20, of Vancouver, Wash., was charged with second-degree disorderly conduct. He was released from jail without bail and his charge was dropped.

Christopher Arthur Lundrigan, 26, was charged with interfering with an officer. He was released from jail without bail and his charge was dropped.

On Thursday night, the following day, a small group of Antifa returned to the Portland ICE facility for another violent protest that lead to more arrests.