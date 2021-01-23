https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/23/new-york-post-new-york-city-is-desperate-for-the-biden-covid-vaccine-to-combat-the-trump-virus/

We’re old enough to remember when all the mainstream media outlets that had initially reported on the Wuhan virus decided that was racist. President Trump decided to poke the bear and started calling it the China virus almost exclusively, which led to a petulant Gov. Andrew Cuomo to declare it the Europe virus last August. To members of the Resistance, though, it was always the Trump virus.

Fortunately, there’s a treatment being rolled out for the Trump virus, and the New York Post is calling it the Biden vaccine.

De Blasio: ‘I want to be fair’ but Biden COVID vaccines won’t hit NYC right away https://t.co/rCeqMv0eqZ pic.twitter.com/urYlevkxb4 — New York Post (@nypost) January 21, 2021

To be fair, we read the story thinking that Mayor Bill de Blasio had called it the Biden COVID vaccine, but that appears to be entirely on the New York Post’s headline writer. It must be a relief to Cuomo and Vice President Kamala Harris, both of whom were wary of any vaccine developed under the Trump administration, to know that they’re now distributing the Biden vaccine.

The what vaccines? — L Peezy (@WHLPJr) January 21, 2021

They’re Trump’s vaccines. They were created and ordered by Trump. — LifeInBeing (@LifeInBeing1) January 21, 2021

Lmao “Biden vaccines” I’m done — Alton (@MAGAForeverrrrr) January 22, 2021

Come on man — El Dingo Goat (@DingoGoat) January 21, 2021

How did Biden create these vaccines so fast? — ed (@eleventy17) January 21, 2021

Everyone knows he has superpowers, one of them is to create vaccines. — Captains of Compliance (@compliance_of) January 21, 2021

Biden’s huh? You are not serious people. — Neutrino⚪️Hitchhike👍 (@NHitchhike) January 22, 2021

What’s a Biden vaccine? A shot of B12? — Mallary #wife#mother#daughter#sister#aunt#AMEN (@MMallarys) January 22, 2021

Is that this guy? pic.twitter.com/xHRtKTZIB6 — Señor Bulto (@BultoSenor) January 21, 2021

There is no “Biden” covid vaccine — Horn_of_Zeese (@MikeMegisis) January 22, 2021

Cmon man let him eat his pudding. He’s also ready for a lid 🤣 pic.twitter.com/q5g0e8qPKy — Kelly Rose knows TRUMP WON! 🇺🇸 (@KellyRose2020) January 21, 2021

And he’s taking one this weekend.

Biden COVID vaccines? Are you serious, right now? — Wasteland Nomad Honkitude (@Mr_Honkitude) January 21, 2021

Whose vaccine? Bitch please. — Tizzle IV (@deseeded2) January 21, 2021

Biden COVID vaccines?? — 🍁🌼Don’t Blame Me, I Voted For Trump! (@im0ver1t2u) January 22, 2021

Then it’s Biden’s death toll also. — oldfunknjunk (@oldfunknjunk) January 22, 2021

Biden doesn’t have any COVID vaccines. Trump, now, he made the vaccines happen. Ballsio just wants get a view of the political math from the fence, here. — dankbubba (@dank1j) January 21, 2021

Cuomo doesn’t want ’em anyway, remember? They’re ‘not safe’. — b00ms incoming 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@HereComesDaBQQM) January 21, 2021

We’re certain the Biden vaccine is 100 percent safe.

‘We cannot become numb to this’! @redsteeze puts COVID19 deaths on President Joe Biden’s watch into devastating perspective https://t.co/W93IWjXTba — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 22, 2021

