Just as Joe Scarborough gave Donald Trump plenty of free airtime during the 2016 campaign season, members of the mainstream media gave then-senatorial candidate Raphael Warnock plenty of free exposure by tweeting his campaign videos featuring a beagle that many assumed was his. The New York Times’ Shane Goldmacher has a piece out Saturday explaining how “Alvin the beagle helped deliver the first Black senator in Georgia,” with the shocking twist that no, that wasn’t actually Warnock’s dog.

NEW: It wasn’t actually Warnock’s dog. My story on how Alvin the beagle helped deliver the first Black senator in Georgia and a Democratic-controlled Senate — and what it says about race and politics in America in 2021.https://t.co/rLOfP4FNdG — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) January 23, 2021

Goldmacher then proceeds to post all three of Warnock’s dog ads, as if the media hadn’t done that enough during the campaign. This is kind of interesting and sad; perhaps Alvin the beagle really did help deliver a Democratic victory in Georgia:

After 2nd Alvin ad, the campaign asked an open-ended q about Warnock in poll. “Dog” “Puppy” and “poop” all popped in word cloud. “Crazy,” said the pollster. The airwaves were saturated. But Alvin had broke through. “Dog” is bigger than “Democrat.” https://t.co/rLOfP4FNdG pic.twitter.com/3nlPxq0IIk — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) January 23, 2021

And to think the dog was just a prop — especially after studies have shown that dogs are a tool of white supremacy.

What!? Who lies about their dog? — Adam Rowsey (@adamrowsey) January 23, 2021

So the dog wasn’t his… his then wife called him a fraud that will say anything to get elected… it’s almost like there is a correlation between all of this stuff – it’s a shame there isn’t an industry of people who’s job it is to investigate this stuff. — bartleby (@ElderBartleby) January 23, 2021

NYT: Trump incited a mob to storm the Capitol to disrupt the Electoral process Also NYT: It wasn’t Warnock’s dog!!!!!!!!! — Etienne Guerin (@GuerinEtienne1) January 23, 2021

Why aren’t we reporting on how many people died of COVID-19 today under President Biden?

