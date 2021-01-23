https://www.oann.com/nfl-will-give-7500-vaccinated-health-care-workers-tickets-to-the-super-bowl/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=nfl-will-give-7500-vaccinated-health-care-workers-tickets-to-the-super-bowl

The NFL said it is giving away Super Bowl 55 tickets to over seven thousand vaccinated health care workers. The league’s commissioner, Roger Goodel, made the announcement on Friday.

Goodel said this will be a way to honor America’s health care heroes and raise awareness about the importance of vaccination.

“But the reason that I wanted to get on this call for a minute to thank you all is, I wanted to tell you that we want your team to be there. So if you’re able to swing it, I want to first invite each member of your team, the 5 Waldemare unit, to be our guest at the Super Bowl,” Goodel said to a group of health care workers via a Zoom call.

The NFL is inviting 7,500 vaccinated health care workers to attend Super Bowl LV to thank and honor them for their continued extraordinary service during the pandemic. To celebrate, @nflcommish surprised Sarasota Memorial Hospital health care workers with tickets to #SBLV. pic.twitter.com/iurMY0BvMM — NFL (@NFL) January 22, 2021

The Super Bowl is set to take place on Sunday, February 7 at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium. Safety protocols, including masks and social distancing, will remain in place.

