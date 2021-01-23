https://www.oann.com/nyc-cancels-22000-covid-19-vaccine-appointments-amid-vaccine-shortage/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=nyc-cancels-22000-covid-19-vaccine-appointments-amid-vaccine-shortage

UPDATED 7:20 AM PT – Saturday, January 23, 2021

New York is continuing to struggle with vaccinating its residents due to supply shortages.

We are now averaging 65K shots to arms per day. But it’s the supply we need. We will allocate and distribute this scarce resource fairly and equitably. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) January 20, 2021

According to reports on Friday, a number of COVID-19 vaccine locations have been shut down and thousands of appointments in New York City were cancelled.

Reportedly, the Biden administration won’t allow Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.) to purchase vaccines directly from Pfizer or Moderna.

We have asked @Pfizer if we can work out a way to purchase vaccine doses directly. We will look at every opportunity to speed up the vaccination process.#VaccinateNY pic.twitter.com/lfB6SIr6bO — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) January 18, 2021

“They have the capacity to do 10,000 vaccinations a day, but they are only do 1,500 because they don’t have the doses. They don’t have the supply,” a New York City resident stated. “If they had the supply, they could easily do it at Javits Centre alone, seems like it could do a quarter million people a month, which is amazing. If Madison Square Garden opened through this kind of thing.”

According to the city’s health agency, cancelled appointments will be rescheduled exactly one week from their original date.

