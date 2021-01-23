https://www.oann.com/nyc-cancels-22000-covid-19-vaccine-appointments-amid-vaccine-shortage/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=nyc-cancels-22000-covid-19-vaccine-appointments-amid-vaccine-shortage

CARDIFF, WALES – DECEMBER 08: A member of staff poses with a phial of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination health center on December 8, 2020 in Cardiff, United Kingdom. (Photo by Justin Tallis – Pool / Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 7:20 AM PT – Saturday, January 23, 2021

New York is continuing to struggle with vaccinating its residents due to supply shortages.

According to reports on Friday, a number of COVID-19 vaccine locations have been shut down and thousands of appointments in New York City were cancelled.

Reportedly, the Biden administration won’t allow Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.) to purchase vaccines directly from Pfizer or Moderna.

“They have the capacity to do 10,000 vaccinations a day, but they are only do 1,500 because they don’t have the doses. They don’t have the supply,” a New York City resident stated. “If they had the supply, they could easily do it at Javits Centre alone, seems like it could do a quarter million people a month, which is amazing. If Madison Square Garden opened through this kind of thing.”

According to the city’s health agency, cancelled appointments will be rescheduled exactly one week from their original date.

MORE NEWS: Biden Doesn’t Appear To Have Pandemic Plan

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...