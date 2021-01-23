https://www.theepochtimes.com/one-dead-dozens-injured-after-bus-crash-on-way-to-grand-canyon_3668160.html

One person was killed after a tour bus on its way to the Grand Canyon rolled and landed on its side on Friday afternoon, officials said.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office announced that it is investigating an accident after a tour bus carrying 48 people, including the driver, toppled and killed one person, injuring dozens more.

The accident occurred around 12:21 p.m. local time near milepost 5 on Diamond Bar Rd

Two people who were critically injured were sent to nearby hospitals, while others, seven with less severe injuries and 33 with minor injuries, were sent to Kingman Regional Medical Center, the sheriff’s office announced.

The office has not released the names of the casualties. The bus is managed by a Las Vegas-based company, the name of which has not been announced.

The Red Cross’s Central and Northern Arizona Chapter said on Twitter that it is “aware of the transportation accident involving a bus near the Grand Canyon and is monitoring the situation.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

