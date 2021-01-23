https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/patriots-rally-bed-bath-beyond-south-florida-pillow-founder-mike-lindell-video/

On Saturday morning Steve Bannon and the War Room spoke with Karyn Turk in Florida at the Boca Raton rally in support of My Pillow founder Mike Lindell.

Karyn and dozens of patriotic Americans protested at the local Bed, Bath and Beyond after the company announced earlier this week they they would discontinue carrying the “My Pillow” products after the CEO Mike Lindell spoke about against voter fraud in the 2020 election.

The cancel culture movement is now working to bankrupt and ruin anyone who dares to speak out against the nonsense of the far left.

Karyn Turk: “It’s hard to believe we’ve gotten to this point where they can cancel culture whoever they want… We live in America. We live in the land of free speech where we’re supposed to have First Amendment rights.”

Via Pandemic War Room:

