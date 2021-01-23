https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/23/president-bidens-moratorium-on-oil-and-natural-gas-leases-and-drilling-permits-prompting-widespread-concerns-in-new-mexico/

He may have signed a handful of bad executive orders, but at least he’s not Trump, right? Even Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is disappointed in President Biden’s order rescinding permits for the Keystone XL pipeline, and a lot of American workers aren’t too happy, either. Facebook has reportedly flagged a post claiming the order would cost 11,000 jobs, but the Austin American-Statesman says that’s only half-true; “The 11,000 and $2 billion figures cited in the Facebook post are estimates published by the company, but most of the jobs would be temporary.” Only temporary? We’ve been assured those workers can just find new jobs.

In other energy news, the AP is reporting that Biden’s 60-day moratorium on new oil and natural gas leases and drilling permits is “prompting widespread concerns” in New Mexico.

President Joe Biden’s 60-day moratorium on new oil and natural gas leases and drilling permits is prompting widespread concerns in New Mexico, where spending on education and other government programs hinges on the industry’s success. https://t.co/XOMPSpUURT — The Associated Press (@AP) January 23, 2021

Hey, New Mexico, you voted for this. You get what you vote for. In this case, thousands and thousands of people will be out of a job. Biden’s pause on oil cause for big concern in New Mexico #BetYouMissTrumpNow https://t.co/Kf2wewxUOv — Jason Chaffetz (@jasoninthehouse) January 23, 2021

New Mexico leaders say Biden domestic energy bans will devastate the state’s economy New Mexico voted 54-43 for Biden Fck these bitches. — Lisa (@Rockprincess818) January 23, 2021

This GIF is dedicated to all the people in New Mexico who voted for Biden. pic.twitter.com/kLGLMcWXx1 — Uri Blago (@UriBlago) January 23, 2021

Ha ha ha. New Mexico voted for this mummy. Enjoy. — Mike McD (@MickGMick) January 23, 2021

I remember somebody somewhere saying “elections have consequences”. — JuryTrialJedi (@mowiltshire) January 23, 2021

He’s causing widespread concern everywhere. — Okay. (@corrcomm) January 23, 2021

All these stories of people and jurisdictions being rogered by the policies they voted for. Right. In. My. Veins. — The Unity – It Is Beautiful (@leaker19) January 23, 2021

Tough titties, New Mexico. — The Unknown Citizen (@tillqi) January 23, 2021

Be careful what you wish for. — David Crais PMP CMPE (@davidcrais) January 23, 2021

Who could ever have predicted this?! — J Fizzy (@omgitsjfizzy) January 23, 2021

To paraphrase Abba Eban, New Mexicans never miss an opportunity to miss an opportunity. — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) January 23, 2021

I would like to thank the Harris-Biden Administration for red-pilling New Mexico, South Texas, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Minnesota within a matter of hours. — capitalist carson (@carsonp619) January 23, 2021

Perhaps they should have considered that before electing him… just a thought. — Floplag (@floplag) January 23, 2021

Keep it up, Joe. You’re doing great. — Scout’s Papa (@JamesRagano) January 23, 2021

Wonderful that President Biden has decided to increase dependence on Middle Eastern oil while at the same time cutting funding to our children’s education! It’s a two-fer-one special, right guys? — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) January 23, 2021

New Mexico gonna have to learn to code. — ThisIsFine (@Banished2Boca) January 23, 2021

A big F-U to New Mexico. pic.twitter.com/deeJZ7voWr — Nate (@Whothefukisnate) January 23, 2021

Well they voted for him. Chew on that, New Mexico. — Moe (@M_Syzlack) January 23, 2021

Just send them $600 — Ken Redacted 🇺🇸 (@Bandaidken) January 23, 2021

He said he was going to eliminate fossil fuel. Did these people think he was kidding? — Alyson Frost (@AlysonJFrost) January 23, 2021

He promised he would. Nothing like the news to catch up on it. Sad to see such a loss to our natural resource industry. — Wyobandit (@Wyobandit) January 23, 2021

They can join the pipe fitters union in their shock that Biden is actually doing what he promised on the campaign trail. — Dave Sylvester (@DaveSylvester11) January 23, 2021

It should have spread concern before the election as well. He was transparent that this administration wants to ban all fossil fuels, while also opposing nuclear power and natural gas fracking. Said it in a debate openly. Maybe shouldn’t have voted for him then. — Sanjay Narayan (@SanjayNarayan) January 23, 2021

I’d point and laugh but none of this is funny. — G.H. McHugh (@GHMcHugh) January 23, 2021

But hey, he won’t tweet mean things. — Jimmy New York (@JimmyNY88) January 23, 2021

This is just part of that “transitioning” from fossil fuels Biden promised on the campaign trail.

