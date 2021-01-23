https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/23/president-bidens-moratorium-on-oil-and-natural-gas-leases-and-drilling-permits-prompting-widespread-concerns-in-new-mexico/

He may have signed a handful of bad executive orders, but at least he’s not Trump, right? Even Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is disappointed in President Biden’s order rescinding permits for the Keystone XL pipeline, and a lot of American workers aren’t too happy, either. Facebook has reportedly flagged a post claiming the order would cost 11,000 jobs, but the Austin American-Statesman says that’s only half-true; “The 11,000 and $2 billion figures cited in the Facebook post are estimates published by the company, but most of the jobs would be temporary.” Only temporary? We’ve been assured those workers can just find new jobs.

In other energy news, the AP is reporting that Biden’s 60-day moratorium on new oil and natural gas leases and drilling permits is “prompting widespread concerns” in New Mexico.

This is just part of that “transitioning” from fossil fuels Biden promised on the campaign trail.

