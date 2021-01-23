https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/pro-abortion-group-storms-catholic-church-knocks-table-shouts-profanities-video/

A far-left pro-abortion group disrupted a church service at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cathedral in Columbus, Ohio Friday on the anniversary of Roe v. Wade.

The group of Marxists barged into the church, knocked over a table and shouted profanities.

“Two, four, six, eight this church teaches hate!” the protesters shouted. “Roe is the floor, we demand more!”

Security quickly rushed in and tossed out the screaming protesters.

WATCH (language warning):

#WATCH: Video posted of protesters entering St Joseph’s Catholic Cathedral in Columbus, OH. Pro-Abortion group disrupted Religious worship, pushing through to the sanctuary and shouting profanities.#abortion #prolife #CatholicTwitter pic.twitter.com/YAWejQxzAj — Bree A Dail (@breeadail) January 23, 2021

The Marxist protesters were emboldened by Biden’s vow to codify Roe v. Wade on Friday.

“The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to codifying Roe v Wade and appointing judges that respect foundational precedents like Roe,” the White House said.

