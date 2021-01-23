https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/professor-says-nazis-not-strong-enough-describe-trump-supporters/

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – A women’s and gender studies professor from Massachusetts’ Smith College believes the term “Nazi” is not strong enough a word to describe those “who brazenly claim they are simply patriots with different opinions.”

Now that Joe Biden has been sworn in as the 46th president, Loretta Ross notes in CounterPunch that post-World War II Nazis faced the Nuremburg Trials in order to “send a warning to the world” … and those who managed to escape justice essentially became non-entities.

The prof wants Trump-supporting Republicans, whom she dubs “American Nazis who adapted the playbook of the Third Reich,” to face something similar. This means anyone associated with the “attempted criminal coup” at the U.S. Capitol on January 6 … and more.

Read the full story ›

The post Professor says 'Nazis' not strong enough to describe Trump supporters appeared first on WND.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

