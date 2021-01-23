https://redstate.com/michael_thau/2021/01/23/rand-paul-goes-there-why-isnt-bernie-sanders-blamed-for-inciting-steve-scalise-shooter-n315360
About The Author
Related Posts
OPINION: Trump Failed to Unite America and Has Earned Impeachment
January 20, 2021
Biden Accidently Tells the Truth on Eliminating Student Debt
December 29, 2020
Black Preachers Send Open Letter To Rev. Raphael Warnock Over Abortion
December 13, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy