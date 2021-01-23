https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/regime-fears-people-thousands-national-guard-asked-remain-dc-mid-march/

Black Lives Matter rioted, vandalized national monuments and destroyed federal property in June 2020 during the George Floyd riots in Washingon DC. At least one historic church was set on fire and several national monuments were vandalized and damaged including the Lincoln Memorial and Vietnam Memorial.

Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser joined the Black Lives Matter protests and condemned the National Guard troops who were sent to the nation’s capital to bring back law and order back to the city.



But times have changed and now we are told thousands of National Guard troops are being asked to remain in Washington DC until March.

The elites are afraid of the people.

Miliary.com reported:

The National Guard Bureau is working on a plan to call for thousands of volunteers from the 25,600 Guard members in Washington, D.C., to remain on duty in the city until as late as mid-March. Guard officials announced Thursday that approximately 15,000 Air and Army National Guard troops would begin returning to their home states as early as this weekend. Over the past two weeks, the massive Guard force flowed into D.C. to reinforce federal law enforcement for Wednesday’s inauguration of President Joe Biden, following the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol that left five people dead. While the inauguration took place peacefully, the Guard is still supporting requests from the U.S. Secret Service and federal law enforcement. Guard officials said Thursday that approximately 7,000 troops would likely remain in D.C. through the end of January.

