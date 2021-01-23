https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/republicans-better-gop-minority-leader-kevin-mccarthy-blames-trump-dc-rioting-earlier-week-calls-rep-marjorie-greene-disagree-biden-impeachment/

With friends like Kevin McCarthy and the GOP elites, who needs enemies?

GOP Minority leader Kevin McCarthy told House members on Wednesday that President Trump “bears responsibility” for the Capitol riots on January 6th.

McCarthy should be asked to explain his words.

After President Trump asked for a “peaceful” march to the US Capitol how does that make him culpable for the ensuing riots?

The Democrats just stole a landslide victory from President Trump. They are quickly moving to silence all of their opposition online and in the public sphere. But the leaders of the GOP think it is best to attack President Trump?

On Friday Rep. Kevin McCarthy told Greta Van Susteren he called freshman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and told her he disagreed with her efforts to impeach Joe Biden.

McCarthy also spoke out about efforts to move impeachment articles against newly inaugurated President Biden.

The Californian Republican revealed he spoke to freshman Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and told her that he disagreed with her actions.

The Daily Mail reported:

However, he added that she had the right to pursue impeachment if she wished. ‘I called her. I disagree with that. That’s exactly what the Democrats did with President Trump, and why we disagreed with when they wanted to come after him for purely political reasons,’ McCarthy said. ‘I think Republicans are better than that. That this is one of the arguments we used against the Democrats, and I don’t think we should use it either.’ ‘She has a right to, as an elected member of Congress to submit those,’ he added, ‘I just don’t think the timing and the case is right at this time, in this moment.’

The post “Republicans Are Better than That” – GOP Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Blames Trump for DC Rioting Earlier in Week — Then Calls Rep. Marjorie Greene to Disagree with Her on Biden Impeachment appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

