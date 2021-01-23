https://www.newsmax.com/politics/patriot-america-first-republican-party/2021/01/23/id/1006913/

President Donald Trump has told former acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell “personally, a number of times, he does want to run again,” according to Grenell on Newsmax TV.

“We’ll see if that holds and how that comes about; I think we’ve got a long ways to go,” Grenell told Saturday’s “The Count,” rejecting talk of Trump forming a rumored Patriot Party.

“Clearly, Donald Trump is a Republican and should run again as a Republican.”

Grenell noted Republican in-fighting is actually a healthy political dialogue and not destructive, saying “that tension makes for a better party.”

Also, former White House adviser Sebastian Gorka noted Democrats rebuking the term “patriot” or “America First” can only help Republicans win over Americans going forward.

“You have to laugh: When did the word patriots become controversial?” Gorka told co-host Heather Childers and Steve Cortes. “A patriot is somebody who loves his country, but that is the bizarro world we have found ourselves in, in 2021.

“When we had a president who was elected on the phrase America first, and we actually have a new Biden administration that says, ‘no, we’re going to do away with that.’ Which president. which prime minister, can say, ‘our country shouldn’t be first.'”

President Joe Biden has vowed to dismantle Trump’s America First policies, because he has become beholden to “an anti-America, American-hating left.”

“These are the people who say we are a racist country from the get-go in our gene code,” Gorka concluded.

Important: See Newsmax TV now carried in 70 million cable homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, CenturyLink 1209, Mediacom Ch. 277, Frontier 615 or Find More Cable Systems – Click Here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

