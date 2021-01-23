https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/600c64205db3705aa0a68239

Larry King remembered by celebrities, politicians
Tributes are pouring in for iconic TV host Larry King, who died Saturday….
18 minutes agoABC News
United Airlines CEO wants to make Covid vaccine mandatory for employees

United Airlines may make the Covid-19 vaccine mandatory for employees, and other companies should do the same, United Chief Executive Officer Scott Kirby said….

18 minutes agoNBC
Professor says ‘Nazis’ not strong enough to describe Trump supporters

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – A women’s and gender studies professor from Massachusetts’ Smith College believes the term “Nazi” is not strong enough a word to describe those “who brazenly claim they are simply …

29 minutes agoWND
“Insulting”- Labor Unions That Endorsed Biden Now Lashing Out At Him

Joe Biden has already made labor unions regret their support for him. He’s only been in office three days. From Bizpacreview: Several unions that eagerly endorsed President Joe Biden during the 2020 p…

36 minutes agoGateway Pundit
Lawmaker proposes Dolly Parton statue on Nashville Capitol grounds

(YAHOO.COM) – A statue of country music legend Dolly Parton could seen be on the Capitol grounds in Nashville, Tenn. — that is, if Democratic Rep. John Mark Windle has anything to say about it. On Tue…

37 minutes agoWND
You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...