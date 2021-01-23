https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/rino-gop-senator-lisa-murkowski-says-didnt-vote-trump/

The Republican establishment once again proved that they don’t stand with Republican voters.

GOP Senator Lisa Murkowski (AK-R) announced that she did not vote for President Trump in the 2020 election.

She also said she didn’t vote for Joe Biden.

She claims that she wrote in a candidate that “didn’t win”.

The Hill Reported:

Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R) said Friday she did not vote for former President Trump in November’s election but pledged she would stay in the Senate Republican Conference, once again ruling out the possibility of caucusing with Senate Democrats. Murkowski called for her fellow Republicans to rethink and rebuild what their party is about, urging it to be the more inclusive party it was under former Presidents Reagan, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush. Murkowski noted that she has previously said “if the Republican Party continues to be the party of Trump, I’m not quite sure where I fit.” he acknowledged, “I can be very discouraged at times by things that go on in my own caucus, in my own party. “I think each member feels that,” she added. “But I have absolutely no desire to move over to the Democrat side of the aisle.” Murkowski revealed Friday that she did not vote for Trump but instead wrote in another person to be elected president. She declined to reveal who that was.

The establishment GOP never fails to let us down.

How can she call herself a Republican and not vote for President Donald Trump?

She let her voters down.

Disgraceful.

