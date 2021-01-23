https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/rv-sales-soar-coronavirus-pandemic/

(FOX BUSINESS) – The RV industry continues to see gains amid the pandemic-influenced road trip boom.

While the travel industry has seen vacation hotspots closed or restricted, rentals and sales for recreational vehicles and camper vans have revved up.

One company dubbed as the “Airbnb of RV rentals” – Outdoorsy – is expected to hit $1 billion in sales by the end of next quarter. The online RV rental and outdoor travel marketplace saw a record year of sales in 2020 after it emerged as a favorable form of travel, where consumers can safely hit the road in a self-contained, safe mode of transport.

