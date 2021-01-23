https://www.theepochtimes.com/sen-rubio-criticizes-biden-for-talking-like-a-centrist-but-taking-far-left-actions_3667932.html

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) criticized President Joe Biden on Friday for talking as a centrist but taking far-left actions. “An important thing to point out this morning, President Biden is talking like a centrist, he is using the words of the center, talking about unity. But he’s governing like someone from the far-left,” Rubio said in a video posted on his personal Twitter account. Rubio said Biden has issued more executive fiats than any other president “ever” in a short period of time, and that the fiats are not normal ones, but literally the wishlist of the far-left. Biden issued over two dozen executive actions and orders in his first two days in the White House, including a 100-day moratorium on deportations and the shutting down of the Keystone XL pipeline project. “This is literally going down to the wishlist of the far-left and checking all of them off,” Rubio …

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

