Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) spoke during a confirmation hearing for Joe Biden’s pick for national intelligence director, Avril Haines, before the Senate intelligence committee on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Washington. (Joe Raedle/Pool via AP)

UPDATED 8:50 AM PT – Saturday, January 23, 2021

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) criticized Joe Biden for his executive orders being part of a “far-left” agenda.

The Republican took to Twitter on Friday to say “Biden is talking like a centrist, he’s using the words of the center, talking about unity, but he’s governing like someone from the far-left.”

Rubio’s video followed Biden’s dozens of executive orders he has issued since the inauguration. He further criticized Biden, saying the Democrat’s decisions so far have already put thousands of Americans out of work.

“This is literally going down the wish list of the far-left and checking all of them off. Some of them are incredibly dramatic and far reaching in real life,” Rubio said. “At the stroke of a pen, he literally put thousands upon thousands of hard working blue-collar union members out of work.”

Rubio added Biden’s agenda will not be good for the country, for working Americans or their jobs.

