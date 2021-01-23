https://www.oann.com/sen-rubio-slams-biden-for-far-left-agenda/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=sen-rubio-slams-biden-for-far-left-agenda

UPDATED 8:50 AM PT – Saturday, January 23, 2021

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) criticized Joe Biden for his executive orders being part of a “far-left” agenda.

The Republican took to Twitter on Friday to say “Biden is talking like a centrist, he’s using the words of the center, talking about unity, but he’s governing like someone from the far-left.”

So far Biden has talked like a centrist but governed from the radical left pic.twitter.com/wVnARR4dta — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 22, 2021

Rubio’s video followed Biden’s dozens of executive orders he has issued since the inauguration. He further criticized Biden, saying the Democrat’s decisions so far have already put thousands of Americans out of work.

“This is literally going down the wish list of the far-left and checking all of them off. Some of them are incredibly dramatic and far reaching in real life,” Rubio said. “At the stroke of a pen, he literally put thousands upon thousands of hard working blue-collar union members out of work.”

A radical leftist agenda in a divided country will not help unify our country, it will only confirm 75 million Americans biggest fears about the new administration — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 22, 2021

Rubio added Biden’s agenda will not be good for the country, for working Americans or their jobs.

