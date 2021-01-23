https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/shortage-homes-triggers-bidding-war-new-yorkers-flock-suburbs/

(ZEROHEDGE) – The exodus of city dwellers from New York City continued into late 2020 as homebuying in Greenwich surged, according to Bloomberg.

A new report from appraiser Miller Samuel Inc. and Douglas Elliman Real Estate said 317 single-family homes were listed in the tiny town, located in southwestern Fairfield County, at the end of December.

A shortage of Greenwich homes prompted a fierce bidding war among buyers who were willing to pay at least 14% above the seller’s asking price, compared with 2.6% in 2019.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

