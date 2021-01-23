https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/sidney-powell-announces-restore-republic-pac?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Attorney Sidney Powell has announced the creation of a new political action committee called the Restore the Republic PAC.

“Today we are proud to announce the formation of Restore the Republic PAC, which will be dedicated to supporting candidates who will fight vigorously for our Constitutional rights, freedom of speech, and the sacred right of free and fair elections,” Powell said in a statement. “The PAC will promote candidates who fight for truth and the Rule of Law, and we will strenuously oppose any candidate who discards the Constitution for his own short term or political gain—regardless of her party.”

The statement notes that the effort is co-founded by Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow, and Joe Flynn.

“The American people deserve a voice that exposes and rejects the self-interest of political parties, the control of tech giants, and the lies of the fake news. We will be the voice for honesty, integrity, and a return to government by We the People,” Powell said in a statement.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

