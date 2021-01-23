https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/23/so-much-sciencing-illinois-governors-green-light-for-restaurants-and-bars-marks-another-timing-miracle/

Last week Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she wanted to chat with the state’s governor about reopening restaurants and bars. Apparently her concerns have been heard, and it culminated with another Democrat making a decision that’s making people question the timing:

Another big announcement just a couple days after the inauguration has been spotted:

Additionally, Michigan Gov. Whitmer has also announced that indoor dining can resume Feb. 1st with capacity limits, and DC Mayor Bowser has re-opened indoor dining as well. All after the inauguration took place, not that they’re connected in any way.

What do California officials have planned? Residents of that state might be the last to find out.

