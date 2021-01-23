https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/surprise-gretchen-whitmer-reopening-michigan-restaurants-now-biden-sworn/

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has been one of the most strict leaders in the country when it comes to coronavirus lock downs.

Now, just a few days after Joe Biden has been sworn in as president, Whitmer is talking about reopening restaurants.

The same thing is happening in Washington, DC.

Are we supposed to believe this is all just a coincidence?

The Detroit News reports:

Indoor dining at Michigan restaurants, bars will reopen Feb. 1 at 25% capacity Indoor dining at restaurants and bars in Michigan will resume on Feb. 1, 75 days after it was suspended amid a surge in COVID-19 infections. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the reopening Friday morning, the latest signal that health officials believe the state is moving past a second wave of the virus that struck in the fall. Under a new epidemic order that will last from Feb. 1 through Feb. 21, restaurants and bars will be allowed to offer indoor dining at 25% capacity with up to 100 people, and they must close by 10 p.m. each night. Tables must also be six feet apart with no more than six people per table. “The science around this virus is settled, and if we can all wear masks and be very smart about congregating, and not do it unless it’s necessary, washing our hands, doing that social distancing, we will be in a strong position in a few weeks,” Whitmer said during a press conference. “And we’ll be able to do more. That’s the hope.

The timing must just be a coincidence, right?

Three days after Biden is sworn in they announce this.

They’re not even trying to hide it.

