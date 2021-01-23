https://thehill.com/homenews/house/535505-capitol-tensions-running-high-gun-incident-near-house-floor

Lawmaker tensions are running high this week after a Republican lawmaker nearly brought a gun onto the House floor, further stoking concerns about Capitol security and whether members of Congress need protection from one another.

The renewed anxiety just two weeks after the deadly Jan. 6 attack was sparked by Rep. Andy HarrisAndrew (Andy) Peter HarrisAn attack on America that’s divided Congress — and a nation Here are the House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump ‘I saw my life flash before my eyes’: An oral history of the Capitol attack MORE (R-Md.) when he set off a newly installed metal detector off the House floor with a concealed gun, despite a longtime ban on firearms in the chamber.

The incident followed numerous reports of other Republicans, accustomed to bypassing metal detectors in the Capitol, chafing at the new security measures. Some Democrats are now openly expressing that they don’t feel safe around certain colleagues.

The spiking anger and distrust in the wake of this month’s Capitol attack by Trump supporters has some lawmakers fearing that heated debates could turn violent.

“Look, the temperature is high right now politically,” Rep. Jared Huffman Jared William HuffmanScars of Capitol attack permeate high-security inauguration Trust between lawmakers reaches all-time low after Capitol riots OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Capitol in Chaos | Trump’s Arctic refuge drilling sale earns just fraction of GOP prediction | EPA finds fuel efficiency dropped, pollution spiked for 2019 vehicles MORE (D-Calif.) told The Hill. “It is insane to rely on an honor system that could allow something really tragic to happen. And I would say it’s just a matter of time before it does.”

Rep. Kathleen Rice Kathleen Maura RiceTrust between lawmakers reaches all-time low after Capitol riots Trump’s Georgia call triggers debate on criminal penalties Georgia district attorney says she will ‘enforce the law without fear or favor’ following Trump call MORE (D-N.Y.) said she never would have envisioned violence breaking out during floor debate when she first started serving in the House in 2015. Now, she says, it’s another story.

“You can’t be afraid that the person that you’re having a little argument with on the floor with C-SPAN watching is going to pull a gun and, like, shoot you,” Rice said.

“If you had said that to me six years ago I’d say, ‘Whoever is afraid of that is crazy. That would never happen.’ Now? Sorry. All bets are off. It’s a totally different climate. Totally different climate. And we have to recognize that.”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezOcasio-Cortez says lawmakers fear colleagues sneaking firearms on House floor Ocasio-Cortez spent inauguration evening supporting striking workers in New York Budowsky: Democracy won, Trump lost, President Biden inaugurated MORE (D-N.Y.) — who revealed she had a “close encounter” on Jan. 6 — cited security concerns for not attending President Biden’s inauguration, saying during an interview on CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time” that “we still don’t yet feel safe around other members of Congress.”

The metal detectors were installed last week after first-term GOP Reps. Lauren Boebert (Colo.) and Madison Cawthorn (N.C.) publicly discussed carrying their weapons around Capitol Hill. Both were also among several House Republicans who engaged in inflammatory rhetoric promoting former President Trump Donald TrumpMcCarthy says he told Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene he disagreed with her impeachment articles against Biden Biden, Trudeau agree to meet next month Trump planned to oust acting AG to overturn Georgia election results: report MORE’s false claims of election fraud ahead of the Capitol attack that left five people dead.

Lawmakers in the past have occasionally turned violent during heated floor debates. Many of the physical altercations erupted during fights over slavery in the 1800s, including the infamous caning of abolitionist Sen. Charles Sumner in 1856 and a House floor debate in 1858 that led to fisticuffs between Pennsylvania Republican Galusha Grow and South Carolina Democrat Laurence Keitt before more than 30 lawmakers joined the fighting.

Earlier this month, a fight nearly broke out between lawmakers — including Harris — during late-night debate over a GOP challenge to the Electoral College results, just hours after the pro-Trump mob ransacked the Capitol.

The are currently no punitive measures in place for lawmakers who sidestep Capitol Police as they make their way onto the House floor. But the House is expected to vote to enact fines — $5,000 for a first offense, $10,000 for subsequent ones — when it’s back in session during the first week of February.

Members of Congress are exempt from regulations prohibiting guns on the Capitol grounds and, until last week, from metal detectors in the complex.

Lawmakers can keep guns in their offices or transport them — unloaded and securely wrapped — elsewhere in the Capitol complex under a 1967 rule. But they are forbidden from bringing them into the House or Senate chambers or adjacent areas.

All staff, journalists and visitors, meanwhile, must go through metal detectors to enter the Capitol or surrounding office buildings and cannot carry firearms anywhere on the premises unless specifically authorized.

Harris’s office suggested the gun carried by the Maryland Republican as for self-defense, saying that he and his family have faced security threats recently.

“Because his and his family’s lives have been threatened by someone who has been released awaiting trial, for security reasons, the Congressman never confirms whether he nor anyone else he’s with are carrying a firearm for self-defense. As a matter of public record, he has a Maryland Handgun Permit. And the Congressman always complies with the House metal detectors and wanding. The Congressman has never carried a firearm on the House floor,” Harris’s office said in a statement.

Lawmakers in both parties have faced a spike in threats against them since 2016. Some argue that the bigger threat to lawmakers comes from extremists who also threaten family members.

“I think more of the threat is less about the members, frankly, and more about others who are like the lawless thugs that attacked the Capitol and these domestic terror groups that have obviously led to us putting into having 20,000 National Guard around the Capitol,” said Rep. Josh Gottheimer Joshua (Josh) GottheimerGOP Problem Solvers Caucus co-chairman says he’ll vote in favor of ,000 checks House passes massive spending deal, teeing up Senate vote McConnell getting much of what he wants in emerging relief deal MORE (D-N.J.).

The New Jersey Democrat is circulating a letter calling for bolstered security funding for members’ offices, regular briefings from Capitol security officials and efforts to keep members’ personal information off the internet.

It’s not clear how long National Guard troops will remain at the Capitol complex or when the 8-foot tall perimeter fencing will be removed.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellTrump impeachment trial to begin week of Feb. 8 Democrats float 14th Amendment to bar Trump from office Biden signals he’s willing to delay Trump trial MORE (R-Ky.) said Friday that “keeping the Capitol safe cannot and will not require huge numbers of uniformed troops and vast systems of emergency fencing to remain in place forever.”

Sen. Chris Murphy Christopher (Chris) Scott MurphyDemocrats float 14th Amendment to bar Trump from office Senate approves waiver for Biden’s Pentagon nominee Democrats shoot down McConnell’s filibuster gambit MORE (Conn.), the top Democrat on the Senate Appropriations subcommittee overseeing funding for the legislative branch, dismissed the idea of installing magnetometers to enter the upper chamber.

“Our members seem so far to be much more responsible about the security of the building,” Murphy said.

In the meantime, some House Democrats, led by Huffman and Rice, say the magnetometers outside the House chamber should be made permanent, in addition to ending the gun exemption for lawmakers.

Both acknowledged that it may also be time to require lawmakers to go through metal detectors while entering office buildings in the Capitol complex like everyone else.

“Just treat members like every other member of the public coming into the Capitol,” Huffman said. “You can’t have an honor system with dishonorable people who think the rules don’t apply to them.”

