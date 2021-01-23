https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/01/23/the-cdc-quietly-made-two-big-changes-on-covid-19-vaccine-guidance-wheres-the-data/
About The Author
Related Posts
Arizona Secretary of State — who will certify election results — tweeted about Donald Trump 'pandering to his neo-Nazi base'
November 12, 2020
Nailed it: This guy's explanation for why left-wing memes are so much better than right-wing memes is the best we've seen so far
December 8, 2020
'Medic!' Amy Coney Barrett 'just DEMOLISHED' smug Dick Durbin without even breaking a sweat [video]
October 14, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy