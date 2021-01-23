https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/23/the-hill-shares-some-media-stalker-video-of-trump-golfing-for-any-journos-having-withdrawal-symptoms/

Donald Trump left office on Wednesday, but the press isn’t finished with him yet. All that was needed this time was some bug spray and a video recording device to keep everybody updated as to the former president’s whereabouts:

The media misses Trump already. They might not admit it but their actions will.

Not that they’re obsessed or anything.

Couple Trump being out of office with the fact that he no longer can access Twitter and the media must have a bad case of the shakes.

