Donald Trump left office on Wednesday, but the press isn’t finished with him yet. All that was needed this time was some bug spray and a video recording device to keep everybody updated as to the former president’s whereabouts:

Former President Trump golfs on first full day out of office pic.twitter.com/z1G3GZDWPZ — The Hill (@thehill) January 21, 2021

The media misses Trump already. They might not admit it but their actions will.

This looks someone is stalking him. https://t.co/4GGAwOeGTz — Ron DeSTANtis. (@burgessthebased) January 23, 2021

Everybody got that ex that misses you so bad they hide in the woods with a telephoto lens to watch you just living your life https://t.co/xkA5wVX6lD — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) January 23, 2021

Not that they’re obsessed or anything.

Media misses Trump the most… https://t.co/Y3dzgTMDnK — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) January 23, 2021

Imagine your job is to hide in the woods on a Florida golf course to secretly film Trump play golf with a video camera. The entire concept of this makes me giggle. https://t.co/JkkSo3VpiC — Krista M. Oliver (@krioli14) January 23, 2021

Lol. Are you sending press with leaves glued to their caps trying to blend in with nature? 😂😂 https://t.co/p6wWc7Sxi6 — Jodi (@APLMom) January 23, 2021

imagine being the guy in the bushes with the camera https://t.co/UbmsSI7sxp — Caleb Hull (I’m With the CCP Don’t Ban Me) (@CalebJHull) January 23, 2021

why not just leave him alone? — DaniTheGirl on Gab (@NewYearsDani) January 21, 2021

Good for him. I hope he is enjoying every minute of this. — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) January 23, 2021

Couple Trump being out of office with the fact that he no longer can access Twitter and the media must have a bad case of the shakes.

