Donald Trump left office on Wednesday, but the press isn’t finished with him yet. All that was needed this time was some bug spray and a video recording device to keep everybody updated as to the former president’s whereabouts:
Former President Trump golfs on first full day out of office pic.twitter.com/z1G3GZDWPZ
— The Hill (@thehill) January 21, 2021
The media misses Trump already. They might not admit it but their actions will.
This looks someone is stalking him. https://t.co/4GGAwOeGTz
— Ron DeSTANtis. (@burgessthebased) January 23, 2021
They can’t quit him. https://t.co/LJpqJBcrGr
— The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) January 23, 2021
Everybody got that ex that misses you so bad they hide in the woods with a telephoto lens to watch you just living your life https://t.co/xkA5wVX6lD
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) January 23, 2021
Not that they’re obsessed or anything.
Media misses Trump the most… https://t.co/Y3dzgTMDnK
— Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) January 23, 2021
Dems pic.twitter.com/5pNGS6WP34
— Mrs_Pinky Openly Black Thoughts (@MRSpinkston85) January 23, 2021
Imagine your job is to hide in the woods on a Florida golf course to secretly film Trump play golf with a video camera.
The entire concept of this makes me giggle. https://t.co/JkkSo3VpiC
— Krista M. Oliver (@krioli14) January 23, 2021
— 𝕊𝕒𝕧𝕖𝕕 𝕓𝕪 𝓗𝓲𝓼 𝔾𝕣𝕒𝕔𝕖 ✞ (@tarafdavis) January 23, 2021
Lol. Are you sending press with leaves glued to their caps trying to blend in with nature? 😂😂 https://t.co/p6wWc7Sxi6
— Jodi (@APLMom) January 23, 2021
imagine being the guy in the bushes with the camera https://t.co/UbmsSI7sxp
— Caleb Hull (I’m With the CCP Don’t Ban Me) (@CalebJHull) January 23, 2021
why not just leave him alone?
— DaniTheGirl on Gab (@NewYearsDani) January 21, 2021
Good for him. I hope he is enjoying every minute of this.
— Reaganette (@Ezinger44) January 23, 2021
Couple Trump being out of office with the fact that he no longer can access Twitter and the media must have a bad case of the shakes.