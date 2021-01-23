https://thespectator.info/2021/01/23/the-purge-and-reeducation-how-radicals-are-quickly-implementing-a-communist-coup-of-america/

(Guest post by John L. Kachelman, Jr.)

(Photo: The “Killing Fields” of Pol Pot’s Khmer Rouge in Cambodia from 1975 to 1979. During that time millions of Cambodians died of starvation, execution, disease or overwork during the reeducation and “transformation” of Cambodia into the “ideal” society. Pol Pot was ideologically a Marxist–Leninist and a Khmer nationalist. He applied the horrors of Marxist philosophy just as the communist playbook directed. Those who could not be “reformed” and “reeducated” were murdered.)

“If the opposition disarms, well and good. If it refuses to disarm, we shall disarm it ourselves.” (Joseph Stalin)

One of the vilest perpetrators of political purges was Joseph Stalin. Stalin’s memorable quote regarding his attitude toward those in the opposition was: “If the opposition disarms, well and good. If it refuses to disarm, we shall disarm it ourselves.” This epitomizes the energy of the Purge—The ruling Elite decides you are wrong, you are to be punished, and you have no option but submit!

TRENDING: In Text Messages, Biden Voters Already Regret Their Vote

And so, I make the tragic announcement: We are walking into the “killing fields” of the 21st Century! Prepare for the Purge that is coming to YOU! Anticipate the “reeducation” centers your children and grandchildren will be forced to attend.

HOW IS THIS HAPPENING?

How can a political purge be tolerated? How can the population sit complacently while a “list” of the “undesirables” is cobbled together by the various Elite authorities? The answer is very simple. “The choice for mankind lies between freedom and happiness and for the great bulk of mankind, happiness is better” (George Orwell). History proves that when people feel happy they will tolerate anything; they will do anything; they will cling to the happy avenue even when told it is bringing destruction. This is clearly evident in the choices of drug addicts but it is also evident in the lives of those addicted to the methods that are being used to prepare for the Purge. Happy people are going to be less vigilant, more open about every aspect of life that gives them happy feelings, and they are eager to share their personal/private with everyone! This manipulated happiness brings an unimagined harvest of personal data to the Elites.

How can personal/private data be so easily obtained by the Elite who compile a list of the “undesirables”? You safely guard your family by making sure their diet is healthy; you double-check all doors to make sure they are locked; you warn about “stranger danger”; you insist that seatbelts be worn… BUT you have served up the security and welfare of your family on a silver platter by posting photos, family details, all aspects of your life on social media (most use Facebook) and permitting anyone to “friend” you and then you are in their list and available to their pages and they have access to your pages. You have connected with untold “friends” who are connected with untold numbers who are privy to “your page.” The platform administrators know all details about you. Your posts have been mined for details that will amaze you. You have been warned BUT you continue to expose your children, grandchildren and all you love to this “social disease.”

WHAT EVIDENCES ARE AVAILABLE

First, The DEMOCRATS/RINOS/NEVER TRUMPERS (NTs) advocate the removal of a free press. The conservative publications are classified as the seedbed of treasonous news. Having been such identified the solution is simple—destroy all publications that do not agree with the PROGRESSVE/DEMS/RINOS/NTs! “We’re going to have to figure out how we rein in our media environment so that you can’t just spew disinformation, and misinformation,” said Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY). “Congress is looking into reining in our media environment to prevent the spread of disinformation.” She has not only targeted freedom of the press but has suggested that lists of Trump supporters should be compiled and used to hold the President’s supporters accountable in the future.

In an amazing Twitter exchange on January 13, 2021 AOC stated, “The only way our country is going to heal is through the actual liberation of southern states…liberation of working people from an economic, social, and racial oppression.” According to PROGRESSIVE DEMS this reeducation of the Southern States is critical if the USA is to be “healed.”

The Purge is VERBALIZED —“Here is a sitting member of Congress saying that her party intends to shut down any media that they disagree with and nobody from the liberal media has a problem with it at all. That’s probably because they know the democrats aren’t coming after them, and censorship and speech suppression don’t count when it happens to conservative media.”

Second, The DEMOCRATS/RINOS/NEVER TRUMPERS (NTs) are beginning the Purge. There are ample reports about this occurring. I have had opportunity to talk personally with those who endured the Khmer Rouge purge and lived in the reeducation camps. I have personally talked with family members who had loved ones exiled to the USSR gulags because of political views. The horrors of past history explain the unthinkable horrors that are becoming evident in the USA today. From the Halls of Congress to the rants of the news anchors on MSM that are broadcast to millions, the Purge is being encouraged.

There is a hit list targeting Trump and his supporters. It is confirmed that the PROGRESSVE/DEMS/RINOS/NTs have lists of those who need to be punished and reeducated. During the week of 10 January 2021 it was announced by Forbes that the large corporations in the USA must never hire any Trump supporter! Here is the threatening intimidation: “Donald Trump devolved from commander-in-chief to liar-in-chief.” The magazine mocks Trump associates as “fabulists.” It goes on to say, “Let it be known to the business world: Hire any of Trump’s fellow fabulists, and Forbes will assume that everything your company or firm talks about is a lie. We’re going to scrutinize, double-check, investigate with the same skepticism we’d approach a Trump tweet.” Forbes then makes an explicit threat to report negatively on any company that dares hire any of the people supporting Trump. “Want to ensure the world’s biggest business media brand approaches you as a potential funnel of disinformation? Then hire away.”

This is not imagined—this is the current reality!

Another frightening point of the USA political Purge is documented by the action of Hillary Clinton who has called for ALL Trump supporters to be identified as “Domestic Terrorists.” Identified as such, these terrorists need to be tracked and surveilled (January 12, 2021). Clinton labeled Trump supporters “white supremacists” and “domestic terrorists” in a Washington Post op-ed. “Emboldened by the Big Tech purge of President Trump and thousands of conservatives, Hillary Clinton is now calling for Trump supporters to be surveilled and tracked.” How does HRC justify her labeling of political opponents? Listen to her own words, “Trump ran for president on a vision of America where whiteness is valued at the expense of everything else. In the White House, he gave white supremacists, members of the extreme right and conspiracy theorists their most powerful platforms yet… he had whipped a dangerous element of our country into a frenzy. His supporters began planning their insurrection, making plans to march on the Capitol and ‘stop the steal.’ Removing Trump from office is essential, and I believe he should be impeached. Members of Congress who joined him in subverting our democracy should resign, and those who conspired with the domestic terrorists should be expelled immediately. But that alone won’t remove white supremacy and extremism from America. There are changes elected leaders should pursue immediately, including advocating new criminal laws at the state and federal levels that hold white supremacists accountable and tracking the activities of extremists…Twitter and other companies made the right decision to stop Trump from using their platforms, but they will have to do more to stop the spread of violent speech and conspiracy theories.”

Do you hear what she is advocating? The Purge is to target those with “whiteness.” It is the obvious RACIAL PURGE ever recorded in history. She calls for new laws to hold Trump supporters accountable and for their everyday activities to be tracked. She says “more” will have to be done—it is frightening to consider what this “more” involves!

The beginning of the political Purge is highlighted by a Congressional bill proposed by Dem Whip James Clyburn who intends to make the “Black National Anthem” the official USA National Hymn in order to “bring the country together.” This is acceptable to the PROGRESSVE/DEMS/RINOS/NTs because they reject “linear reasoning.” All decisions are based on their “feelings” at the moment (this is the fruit of rejecting any absolutes in life).

One of the clearest Purge actions was announced in a No-Fly order by DELTA. Common citizens were targeted by this vicious action. This article describes this action, Delta Puts Trump Supporters Who Harassed Mitt Romney, Lindsey Graham On No-Fly List. “Delta has put some of President Donald Trump’s most aggressive supporters on a no-fly list, after they harassed Republican Sens. Lindsey Graham (S.C.) and Mitt Romney (Utah) in airports last week. In an interview with Reuters on Thursday, Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian said that passengers who targeted the senators would no longer be able to fly on the airline. The airline confirmed the move.”

The reality of the Purge is illustrated by baseball great Curt Shilling. He received a notice that AIG was cancelling his insurance. Why? Schilling tweeted that AIG canceled his insurance policy due to his “social media profile.” Now, after this Purge, tell me that Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms are really a “nice” business! The Purge says your “social media profile” is a valid reason to terminate your insurance!

The Purge is enacted —Here is a well-written summary with the title “The Left Launches Massive Purge of Conservatives All Across Society” …We no longer live in America…We now and hence forward will live in a Banana Republic where liberals seek the utter destruction of their counterparts, not just politically, but in personal terms, and in total. Democrats and their willing quislings in big tech and society are now looking to purge this country of anyone who oppose them. We are living in a time just short of Castro’s revolution where tens of thousands were murdered to wipe out their political ideals. While we are not quite yet at the death squad stage, we are at the stage where the left intends to perpetrate intellectual genocide. It will be the end of any conservative thought on the Internet, in our schools, governments, entertainment, and society…The great purge has already begun, you see. Late last week, the gods of big tech, and the heads of corporations already began to initiate the Democrat Party’s version of Mao’s ‘cultural revolution’.”

Third, The DEMOCRATS/RINOS/NEVER TRUMPERS (NTs) fulfill their promise of “fundamental transformation” of the USA. Obama announced his intentions of “fundamentally transforming America.” Most shrugged at his devious evil objective and said “that will never happen in America!” They were blind and ignorant of the historical pattern he was following. Life in the USA will be fundamentally transformed when the PROGRESSVE/DEMS/RINOS/NTs are allowed full exercise of their plan . We are in the early stages of the Purge but a more devilish agenda lies ahead. The full impact of this evil is best presented in a report from Project Veritas that recorded PBS Principal Counsel Michael Beller inciting violence against Trump supporters in a radical leftwing rant. Read this amazing statement: “ Even if Biden wins , we go for all the Republican voters , and Homeland Security will take their children away, and we’ll put Trump supporters’ children into re-education camps,” the man, identified as Beller in the undated video, says. Trump’s supporters are raising “horrible children” that will become “horrible people,” he continues. “Kids who are growing up, knowing nothing but Trump, [Trump supporters] will be raising a generation of intolerant horrible people, horrible kids.”

The Purge is promised —What is happening has been public for some time but many dismissed it as “impossible in the USA.” These refuse to accept the reality of the pure evil threatening our nation’s existence. What has been promised is now being delivered by the PROGRESSVE/DEMS/RINOS/NTs and many citizens are allowing it to happen.

Fourth, The Purge is directed by the Political Elite. There is a historical constant in the narratives of political purges. Actions are commanded and controlled by an “Elite” group. This Elite is never required to do what is commanded of the population. Pol Pot and his inner-circle never dirtied their hands with the agrarian revolution that forced the evacuation of cities and the “killing fields” of anarchy. Today the political Elite in the USA is composed of the DEMOCRATS/RINOS/NEVER TRUMPERS (NTs) who think they sit invincibly in the “catbird seat” issuing demands, damning President Trump and his supporters. But historical reality teaches that these are not “invincible” and will be replaced as the Elite turns to bite and devour one another.

The direction of the Elite will include forced reeducation. When North Vietnam captured the south, millions in the south were arrested, tortured, imprisoned, murdered and the survivors were sent to reeducation camps. In another undercover video, Kyle Jurek, an Iowa field organizer for the Sanders campaign, said the country will have to “spend billions” on reeducation. Jurek suggested the use of gulags for “reeducation” of Trump supporters and praised political labor camps. He said gulags have been misunderstood and were actually “a lot better” than described.

If you are offended by the language of the Elite and you choose neither to read nor listen to their abominable words then prepare yourself for an even greater shock when the Purge strikes your friend and family!

The Purge is Directed by the Elite —This point is best summarized: “The will of the American people has to be subordinate to the will of Pelosi” — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) January 12, 2021.

This is where we are…

The citizens of the USA are in the most precarious position our nation has faced. Devilish forces from within are seeking to change fundamentally our nation. Our political process has been in a failed state for some years. There is no longer civil debate and reasoned laws based upon our Constitution. Foreign governments have compromised national legislators and suborned the integrity of the House of Representatives and Senate—and such is met only with shrugs and reelection of the failed politicians!

The Big Tech companies (Facebook; Apple; Google; Twitter, etc) have successfully de-platformed free speech, marked and tracked innocent citizens as national “terrorists.” We are assured that a “list” of Trump supporters is compiled and will be used to identify and punish the “terrorists.” “Let’s be real for once. When members of the press and law openly call for child confiscation, reeducation camps and punishments for the side they don’t like. Then we live in a banana republic.”

Illustrating just how the Big Tech companies (Facebook; Apple; Google; Twitter) devilishly plan to Purge those who hold conservative views is the recent release of a leaked video from Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. He attacked free speech in America with his decision to ban permanently the accounts of President Trump and many other conservative voices. Now a published video, by a Twitter insider, it is revealed that Dorsey vows that censorship will be much broader in scope. “We are focused on one account [@realDonaldTrump] right now, but this is going to be much bigger than just one account , and it’s going to go on for much longer than just this day, this week, and the next few weeks, and go on beyond the inauguration .We need to think much longer term around how these dynamics play out over time. I don’t believe this is going away anytime soon.”

America! The political Purge HAS begun. Many of you who have sat in silence and indifferently thought that you are safe from all political intrigue must awaken to the reality of life in the USA. You can continue to play around on Facebook, Twitter and the other Big Tech sites. BUT, you are fueling their efforts to destroy the USA. There is NO INNOCENCE on the Big Tech sites. Those involved on these sites are upholding the Purge!

One final reference to plead for YOU to act now to stop the Purge.

Cheryl K. Chumley (The Washington Times – Friday, January 15, 2021) posted an article titled, “Big Tech will only be halted by mass boycott.” As usual she presents an excellent read detailing how the political Purge is possible because the Big Tech gives big money. The way to stop the Purge is to stop the money. “The only way to stop Big Tech and put an end to the social media CEOs’ hatred of and hostility to all-things-conservative is for consumers to rally in one huge mass and mount an immediate boycott of all these platforms. But the chance of that happening, seriously, is slim. Slim to none, actually. Big Tech will only be stopped from its takeover of free speech if citizens fight in a way that hits hard at the pocketbooks. But the reality is most citizens are unaware of Big Tech’s power, others are unconcerned.” And this should be a PERMANENT boycott—not just 24 hours!