Before his inauguration, President Biden said he was going to ask Americans to wear a mask for just 100 days and sign an executive order mandating the wearing of masks on federal property — unless you’re celebrating something, and then it’s no big deal. We’re not certain what happens on Day 101 — the virus just goes away?

Now that Dr. Anthony Fauci is free from President Trump and able to go on shows like Rachel Maddow’s and Al Sharpton’s, he’s instrumental in getting out the word on masks. The fawning from followers of the official White House Twitter account is off the charts now that it’s posted a two-second video of Fauci asking America to please wear a mask.

This is the plan.

Look out — Fauci can speak freely now without fear of retribution by President Trump.

