Before his inauguration, President Biden said he was going to ask Americans to wear a mask for just 100 days and sign an executive order mandating the wearing of masks on federal property — unless you’re celebrating something, and then it’s no big deal. We’re not certain what happens on Day 101 — the virus just goes away?

Now that Dr. Anthony Fauci is free from President Trump and able to go on shows like Rachel Maddow’s and Al Sharpton’s, he’s instrumental in getting out the word on masks. The fawning from followers of the official White House Twitter account is off the charts now that it’s posted a two-second video of Fauci asking America to please wear a mask.

Please wear a mask. pic.twitter.com/aAqlmJP5RT — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 23, 2021

So this is the plan I guess. https://t.co/4bDrWfRud3 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 23, 2021

This is the plan.

says the masker-in-chief who flip-flops depending on the time of day. — Beth Baumann (@eb454) January 23, 2021

What’s a plan gonna do if we can’t alter the trajectory — Social Distance Champion (@realchrishynes) January 23, 2021

Well, JFC! Why did no one think of this before?? — Squirrely wrath, Doctor of the Philosophical Arts (@Yo_Squirrely) January 23, 2021

It’s literally all they have. — Cheryl (@ShadowShook) January 23, 2021

The plan is.. No plan. — Miguel (@KustomElvis) January 24, 2021

This is the type of ingenious innovation we’ve needed. — CM (@imchrismonte) January 23, 2021

Problem solved. — Adam Juelich (@acjuelich) January 23, 2021

That should work! Why didn’t anyone think of this? — Dr. Gulag Inmate 3034 (@dirwood84) January 23, 2021

Novel — AmericanNomad (@NellsTacos) January 23, 2021

Yes, same thing we’ve been doing for 7 months. It’s very effective. 🙄 But hey, let’s keep pretending people aren’t wearing them. — Fluffy iPhone Dad (@MackDaddy1002) January 23, 2021

Holy crap! How come no one’s suggested this before? That Biden is a genius. — Doog woof (@G_DeeBLT) January 23, 2021

So that’s the plan. I think we’ve been doing this for a while. Biden has no plan of his own. pic.twitter.com/FkfQeYjszr — Joe Basement (@JoeBasement1) January 24, 2021

Everyone wearing Fauci underwear right now: pic.twitter.com/AUACRQKvls — (Censored) News Agency (@InternetNewsAg2) January 23, 2021

“Please clap” energy — bishcoin (@lookphatt) January 23, 2021

We’ll I heard about these bold actions they were going to take but wow this is just cutting edge stuff — KarmaHitsUback (@HitsUback) January 23, 2021

My family and I have worn a mask My family and I have always been clean freaks before the virus, we doubled our clean freak efforts, social distanced and more. WE CAUGHT THE VIRUS Masks are only good to block a cough or sneeze, they do not stop the virus — Reywen11 (@Reywen111) January 23, 2021

Look out — Fauci can speak freely now without fear of retribution by President Trump.

‘Letting it all hang out, eh?’ Dr. Fauci tells Rachel Maddow he’s glad to finally be free to go on her show https://t.co/AOuYpix2Cg — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 23, 2021

