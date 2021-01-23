https://justthenews.com/government/local/thousands-national-guard-members-stay-washington-dc-march?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Thousands of National Guard members will remain in Washington D.C. through March, according to the National Guard Bureau.

“As we continue to work to meet the final post-inauguration requirements, the National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with 7,000 members and will draw down to 5,000 through mid-March,” the Guard said in a statement. “We are providing assistance such as security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies.”

Thousands of troops were called into the nation’s capital city ahead of President Biden’s inauguration as the country’s 46th commander-in-chief.

“With almost 26,000 troops providing support from 50 states, three territories and the District of Columbia, approximately 10,600 remain on duty at this time,” the National Guard said in a January 21 press release. “The planning and process may take several days, but arrangements are being made to return close to 15,000 troops as soon as possible and should conclude within a five to 10-day period.”

“Some agencies are requesting continuity of operations, additional support and recuperation time for their forces to regroup. Approximately 7,000 National Guard personnel are anticipated to provide that assistance through the end of the month,” the January 21 statement noted.

