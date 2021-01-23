https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/tom-brokaw-retires-55-years-nbc-news/

(FOX NEWS) – NBC News veteran Tom Brokaw announced his retirement on Friday after spending 55 years at the Peacock Network.

“During one of the most complex and consequential eras in American history, a new generation of NBC News journalists, producers and technicians is providing America with timely, insightful and critically important information, 24/7. I could not be more proud of them,” Brokaw said in a statement.

Brokaw, 80, spent his entire journalism career with NBC News. He covered everything from the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy to Ronald Reagan’s first run for public office and moved from Los Angeles to Washington D.C. in 1973 to serve as the network’s White House correspondent during the Watergate scandal.

