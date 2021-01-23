https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/top-conservative-leader-tom-fitton-still-suspended-twitter-14-days-7-day-suspension-tweeting-truth-hcq/

Tom Fitton from Judicial Watch was censored by Twitter for 7 days on January 9th.

Big Tech, Big Media, the Democrats and foreign states are doing all they can to prevent any mention of Joe Biden’s election steal away from President Trump. We’ve never seen anything like this in a country that once valued free speech. Fitton is a leader in the conservative movement.

Fitton posted a truthful tweet on the drug Hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial drug that continues to prove its success in treating the China virus.

There are now over 193 international studies that prove the effectiveness of Hydroxychloroquine in treating the coronavirus, especially when administered at the onset of the disease.

The tech giants would rather see tens of thousands of innocent people die than allow this information out to the public. We have never seen anything like this.

On Saturday we heard word that Tom Fitton is still suspended off of Twitter — 14 days later. Tom is a leading voice for truth in this nation.

Maybe family members should start a class action suit against Twitter for knowingly hiding a successful Coronavirus treatment from the American public?

Tom Fitton wrote about this on Facebook:

