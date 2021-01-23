https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/tulsi-gabbard-issues-warning-about-domestic-terrorism-bill/

It’s a 20,000 plus page Patriot Act in steroids.

It’s so dangerous as you guys have been talking about, this is an issue that all Democrats, Republicans, independents, Libertarians should be extremely concerned about, especially because we don’t have to guess about where this goes or how this ends,” Gabbard began, saying that former CIA Director John Brennan was already making comments that worried her.

“When you have people like former CIA Director John Brennan openly talking about how he’s spoken with or heard from appointees and nominees in the Biden administration who are already starting to look across our country for these types of movements similar to the insurgencies they’ve seen overseas, that in his words, he says make up this unholy alliance of religious extremists, racists, bigots, he lists a few others and at the end, even libertarians.”

dailycaller.com/2021/01/22/tulsi-gabbard-warning-domestic-terrorism-bill/

