Two more men were charged with assaulting a police officer during the violent Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, and another was charged with obstructing justice.

The charges mark the latest criminal cases against rioters who stormed the Capitol as law enforcement makes its way through suspects believed to have participated in the bedlam.

Emanuel Jackson, 20, and Scott Fairlamb, 43, allegedly assaulted officers, while Jeffrey Sabol, 51, is accused with obstruction.

Prosecutors said in a statement that Jackson was seen on video punching a police officer as he tried to enter the Capitol building. He was later seen using a metal bat to strike a group of U.S. Capitol Police and Metropolitan Police Department officers in an attempt to break through a barricade.

Fairlamb was also seen punching a different officer as he tried to breach the building.

Video showed that Sabol was part of a group that grabbed a Metropolitan Police Department officer guarding against access to the interior of the Capitol building and dragged the officer down the stairs before striking the officer.

Federal authorities have arrested more than 100 people in the two weeks after the deadly pro-Trump riot that resulted in the deaths of five people, including a Capitol Police officer.

