(BIG LEAGUE POLITICS) – Britain’s Prince Harry emphasized an elitist demand for social media censorship in an interview with Fast Media this week, claiming that dissent from the western political establishment represented a threat to democracy.

“We are losing loved ones to conspiracy theories, losing a sense of self because of the barrage of mistruths, and at the largest scale, losing our democracies,” the prince claimed. “The magnitude of this cannot be overstated.”

Prince Harry has established himself as an American resident, previously noting his dissatisfaction with British citizens following the Brexit vote to leave the European Union. The globalist elitist lives in a multimillionaire community in southern California with his wife Meghan Markle, content to opine against American free speech liberties from his position of immense privilege.

