Apple did away with the gun emoji and replaced it with a water pistol, but what to do about those three monkey emoji? According to The Times, the University of York pulled an image of the monkeys from its website after academics determined that it was racist.

The University of York has surprised scholars by pulling artwork of the three wise monkeys from their website to avoid “racist stereotypes”. Experts in Japanese culture note that the monkeys are normally seen as “sacred beings” with positive connotations https://t.co/gginaEoN4a — The Times (@thetimes) January 22, 2021

The Times reports:

The three wise monkeys have been a cultural trope throughout the world for centuries as a symbol of seeing, hearing and speaking no evil. Academics at the University of York have decided that they could be seen as an oppressive racial stereotype, and pulled an image of the animals from their website to avoid offence. Organisers of a forthcoming art history conference apologised for using the picture in their call for submissions. “Upon reflection, we strongly believe that our first poster is not appropriate as its iconology promulgates a longstanding visual legacy of oppression and exploits racist stereotypes,” they wrote. “We bring this to your attention, so that we may be held accountable for our actions and, in our privileges, do and be better.”

Did they bother to explain why they think the image “exploits racist stereotypes”?

I know they consider us to be monkeys. Each monkey means Not to see (見ざる Mizaru), Not to mention(言わざる Iwazaru), Not to hear(聞かざる Kikazaru). The meaning of ざる(zaru)

is “not”, and its pronounciation is similar to さる(saru, monkey). That’s just why they are monkeys. — 吉村圭 (@keiyoshim) January 22, 2021

When will this madness stop? — Juan Nel-Cocolas 🇬🇷 (@juannel) January 22, 2021

🚫 🙈 🙉 🙊 🚫 — PixelatedBoot (stamping on a human face – forever) (@PixelatedBoot) January 22, 2021

This ‘racism’ is all in the censors’ heads isn’t it — marc blanc (@blancmarc20) January 22, 2021

That says more about their thought patterns and associations than anything else. — The Great Resist 😃 (@resist_great) January 22, 2021

If you see three monkeys and think of racism, you’re the racist. — Véronique Semtex (@VeroniqueSemtex) January 22, 2021

Why can’t three wise monkeys be three wise monkeys?🤔🤔🤔 — Ann Collinson (@AnnColl02782394) January 22, 2021

And that’s the reason these people are academics and not useful members of society. — Frankfurt13 (@Frankfurt132) January 22, 2021

The irony here is off the scale — Otto Leicester (@OttoLeicester) January 22, 2021

Which race would that be? It seems that people are now clutching at straws to prove they are more woke than others. It is almost as if they have a ridiculousness competition going on. — Corner Stone (@CornerS62135536) January 22, 2021

Would York uni care to explain how they came to the conclusion this artwork is racist? — Cakeface 🙂 (@Cakefac87136984) January 22, 2021

And a visual representation of oppression?

Seriously?! Is there no end to this idiocy? — Coat Of Arms (@Arms2803) January 22, 2021

Who are they supposed to look like? — Paul Millen (@PaulMillen8) January 22, 2021

What are the zoos doing about this? — Consiglieri (@shortcommons) January 22, 2021

What is it about our universities? Surely academics of all people should understand the incredible risks and dangers to society of trying to pervert history and culture to suit their own politics. — Henry Bolton OBE 🇬🇧 (@_HenryBolton) January 22, 2021

You will see this all over asia in buddhist temples. I assume buddists will now be labelled as racists by the woke police. — Steve Bishop 🙈🙉🙊 (@Stevebi27465893) January 22, 2021

UK academia is going to hell in a hand basket — What Comes Next (@WhatComesNext7) January 22, 2021

“If you can’t see why it’s racist, then you are a racist and we can’t explain anything to you” – all the Woke people. — John Byrne (@ScienceByrne) January 22, 2021

Restore the monkeys and fire the racist staff who think the monkeys relate to a racial stereotype. — ALEX BLAND 🇬🇧 (@alexbland) January 22, 2021

I am 100% unchanged in my view that universities are paid to make people dumber — Discord96 🇭🇰🇹🇼🔥 (@Discord1996) January 23, 2021

Universities exist so academics are surrounded by other academics who’ll take their idiocy seriously.

