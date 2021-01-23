https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/23/university-pulls-image-of-three-wise-monkeys-because-it-promulgates-a-longstanding-visual-legacy-of-oppression/

Apple did away with the gun emoji and replaced it with a water pistol, but what to do about those three monkey emoji? According to The Times, the University of York pulled an image of the monkeys from its website after academics determined that it was racist.

The Times reports:

The three wise monkeys have been a cultural trope throughout the world for centuries as a symbol of seeing, hearing and speaking no evil.

Academics at the University of York have decided that they could be seen as an oppressive racial stereotype, and pulled an image of the animals from their website to avoid offence.

Organisers of a forthcoming art history conference apologised for using the picture in their call for submissions. “Upon reflection, we strongly believe that our first poster is not appropriate as its iconology promulgates a longstanding visual legacy of oppression and exploits racist stereotypes,” they wrote. “We bring this to your attention, so that we may be held accountable for our actions and, in our privileges, do and be better.”

Did they bother to explain why they think the image “exploits racist stereotypes”?

And a visual representation of oppression?

Universities exist so academics are surrounded by other academics who’ll take their idiocy seriously.

