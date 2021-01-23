https://www.theepochtimes.com/west-virginia-governor-wants-to-boost-vaccine-administration-to-at-least-5-million-per-day_3668462.html

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice called for a ramp-up of vaccination administration efforts to between 5 and 10 million shots per day, and suggested Congress adopt a targeted vaccine bill quickly to help states fund immunizations rather than wait for a large relief package that could be delayed for months by partisan squabbling in Washington. Justice told Fox News in an interview Friday that West Virginia has already administered 99.8 percent of the vaccine doses that the state has received so far and said getting more vaccines is needed to save more lives. “We’re trending at almost 100 percent, and we’ve just got to get the vaccines,” he said and, in light of past gridlock in Washington on prior pandemic aid, acknowledged the challenge of getting Congress to quickly pass another big relief bill that would include funding for vaccine efforts. “[W]e can save lives right now if we move right …

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

