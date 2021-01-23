https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/white-house-calls-lid-first-saturday-administration-biden-goes-hiding-rest-day/

78-year-old Joe Biden must be exhausted after destroying tens of thousands of jobs in his first few days in office because he called a lid and went into hiding Saturday.

Biden called a lid on the first Saturday of his administration and will not be seen for any public event for the rest of the day.

It’s time for Biden’s nap.

The White House calls a “lid” on the first Saturday of this administration so we will not see President Biden for any public event the rest of the day. — Kelly O’Donnell (@KellyO) January 23, 2021

TRENDING: In Text Messages, Biden Voters Already Regret Their Vote

Kamala Harris was seen leaving the White House Saturday afternoon.

WATCH:

So far Biden has managed to:

Kill tens of thousands of jobs by canceling construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline

Threaten millions of jobs in several states with his war on energy

Invade Syria with a convoy of US troops

Admit he has no plan to change the trajectory of the Covid pandemic

Halt deportations and order the release of more than 14,000 illegal aliens from ICE custody

Instead of answering questions from reporters, Biden goes into hiding.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

