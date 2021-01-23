https://www.theepochtimes.com/white-house-press-secretary-says-she-hasnt-spoken-with-biden-about-riots-in-portland-and-seattle_3668316.html
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said she hasn’t spoken with President Joe Biden about the recent unrest in the Pacific Northwest, adding that the situation is being monitored by the national security team. Psaki made the remarks at a Friday press briefing at the White House, where she was asked by a reporter whether Biden had any comment “on the ongoing violence in Oregon and Washington state that we’ve seen in recent days.” “I haven’t spoken with him specifically about those events, but it is something our national security team—Liz Sherwood-Randall, our Homeland Security Adviser—is closely monitoring,” Psaki replied. Antifa militants and other far-left activists took to the streets of Portland and Seattle on Inauguration Day, damaging property, setting fires, and clashing with police despite Biden’s pleas for unity. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday urged Biden to condemn the actions of far-left rioters in the Pacific Northwest. “I’m waiting …